Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the knockout stages have begun!

Manchester City are facing a test away at FC Copenhagen.

Venue: Parken Stadium, Denmark

Time and Date: Tuesday 13 February 2024, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

José María Sánchez Referee

Raúl Cabañero ESP Iñigo Prieto ESP Assistant referees

How to Watch: TNT Sports (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

In the first leg of the round of sixteen Champions League fixture, City will look to keep the winning going as theis tricky away match

Copenhagen are a tough team and they played a valiant group stage as they have advanced here.

City should have more than enough even with it being away. Expect some slight rotation.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are finally zero for the fourth match of the season.

For FCC, Khocholava, Hojlund, Boilesen, Sander and Larager all doubtful or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 FC Copenhagen