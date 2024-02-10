Opposition Intel: Manchester City Host Everton, a visit with RBM

It’s a tough home test for Manchester City as they are hosting Everton. I was able to catch up with Trent Nelson of Royal Blue Mersey to help get us up to speed with all things Everton Football Club.

Bitter and Blue: 1 Can you recap the season for Everton? Have they met expectations?

Trent Nelson (RBM): It has been an up and down season in terms of feel. The team didn’t start out great at all, failing to score even a single goal in the Premier League until September, but turned it around over the following months.Goals were scored, and the defense was stout.

The team suddenly looked powerful and promising. Then, of course, the penalties from FFP missteps were levied, which created a great feeling of frustration and vigor. A ten point deduction has hurt of course, but the team has not really faltered.

Yet the side must play better to secure safety once again; that much is surely obvious.

2 What would you say is the syle of play under Dyche?

TNRBM: Well organized, stout, powerful, able to counterattack but not necessarily bound to do it constantly.

He’s always loved big people, and this team certainly has very large fellows on it. This plays well in the tightly compact defensive schemes he often employs as well as the set pieces that the team - to some degree - relies upon goals.

3 What is the feeling around the supporters headed into Saturday?

TNRBM: Full of passion as always, but certainly frustrated at the set backs the team continues to face.

The Toffees have persevered over the last several years, and the supporters believe they can do so again, but it is a bit nervy at times too of course.

4 Prediction?

TNRBM: Dyche has beaten Pep before, and it could just happen again.

1-0 to the Toffees.

Thank you to Trent and remember you can check out all the Everton content on Royal Blue Mersey.