Manchester City v Everton: Gut Feelings

There’s no let-up in games at the moment as Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium in a match that could see the blues top the league for a few hours. Victory over the Toffees will send City to the Premier League summit, but they first have to navigate through a potentially tricky match against the team that secured a 1-1 draw in this fixture last season.

Everton need the points as they continue to battle against relegation, but they won’t want to do their City rivals Liverpool any favours, so they could see themselves in a bit of a quandary.

As always, our team are here to predict how the match will go. Here’s what we think this week.

Saul

A tough game, yet a healthy City should be able to win. KDB, Haaland and the boys have a nice opportunity to win by a few goals. I think they get it. 3-1 City.

City 3-1 Everton

Craig

I think Pep’s boys will continue marching on, but I expect Everton to put up a fight. A narrow win makes the most sense to me.

City 2-1 Everton

Pete

Everton are a bit understrength and not playing their best football, so all indications are that this will be a routine victory for City. However, they’ve surprised us in the past and always have the potential to do so again. Maybe next season though, as I think City will run away with this. I’ve gone for a clean sheet for City despite the fact we always seem to concede. That’s more down to Everton’s ineffectiveness in front of goal than anything.

City 4-0 Everton

What Happened Against Brentford?

What happened indeed! Two of our team got a correct score. Hallelujah!!! Craig and Thomas both predicted 3-1 while Saul was happy at 2-1. Pete went for a modest 2-0, but at least he got the goal difference right for once.

Here’s the table: