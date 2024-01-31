Manchester City v Burnley: Gut Feelings

Manchester City finally return to Premier League action as they welcome Vincent Kompany’s Burnley to the Etihad Stadium. The blues will close the gap back to two points with victory over the Clarets, while the visitors are desperate for the points to help their battle against relegation.

As always, our team are here to give us their gut feelings and predictions. not that we ever get any right. Let’s see how we get on this week.

Saul

Need a nice win and keep momentum going, give me a cameo Haaland spot and 3-0 win.

City 3-0 Burnley

Craig

Hard to see anything but a routine win for City here. Burnley will struggle to stay up, and it won’t be based on games like this. I’m sure they’ll give it everything, and hopefully Kompany gets a great reception at the Etihad, but ultimately City should have too much for them all over the pitch.

City 3-0 Burnley

Thomas

It’s City, at home, against Burnley. What more to say? Haaland makes his long-awaited return, and I expect him to find himself on the score sheet.

City 4-0 Burnley

Pete

Hate to say it, Vinnie, but I feel your team are going to take a battering tonight, if City are up for it. City were a bit wasteful at Spurs last week but I do think they’ll make it for it tonight. I’m going for a big win. Sorry VK.

City 5-0 Burnley

How Did We Do Last Time?

We all thought the blues would win at Spurs and we were right, just no perfect scores for a change. However, Saul, Craig and Thomas all went for a one goal difference and they were right, so they each get an extra two points. Pete went a bit stupid as usual. Saul is still our inaugural champion-elect, can anyone now catch the runaway leader?

Here’s the table: