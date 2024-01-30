Manchester City vs Burnley: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a good test at home vs Burnley.

The Premier League is rolling and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 31 January 2024, Kickoff at 19:30 GMT, 2.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Sam Barrott.

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Dan Robathan.

Fourth official: Darren England.

VAR: Rob Jones.

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

TV Info: TNT Sports(UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

A tricky matchup, but one has to back City continue the winning ways and being at a better spot than they were and on an upward trend.

For Burnely, a real tricky spot as they need points being close to the bottom.

The key battle will be the forwards chosen vs a their defense. An interesting matchup is in tow.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have everyone healthy for the first time all season.

Burnley have Taylor, Beyer, Koleosho and Redmond all doubtful, out or suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Burnley