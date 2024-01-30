Pep Talk: “I have a lot of respect for Vinnie,”

Manchester City face old friend Vincent Kompany and Burnley this midweek and Pep guardiola had a to say ahead of the match.

Let’s dive right in-

Pep on Vinnie

“We have to be careful. We prepare as much as possible for tomorrow.”

“I know what he’s trying to do but sometimes the results are bad but the team is alive. They played really well at Villa away in the FA Cup at Spurs.

“I have a lot of respect for Vinnie,” the boss said.

Pep on life at City

“I have everything that a manager could dream of [at City],”

“The hierarchy they always support me.

“We have changed a lot of players in seven years but all of them have been incredibly supportive.

“[It’s a] Good environment so I have everything.

“Still, I feel good and of course one day it is going to finish but I don’t think about that right now.”

“We cannot compare the pressure we have in England and Spain in my experience,”

“It’s a thousand times higher and tougher there in Spain than here.

“Here for the managers is a real place to be.

“Obviously, there are a lot of games and six press conferences a week and every three days a game.

“But the pressure you feel in Barcelona is not comparable to another club.

“I understand completely.”