Manchester City Set to Heap More Pressure on Vincent Kompany and Burnley

Vincent Kompany won the hearts of Burnley fans playing beautiful football as the Clarets dominated the Championship and won promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Much was then expected from both the manager and the team having adopted Manchester City’s style of play as Kompany proved a good student of the Catalan boss.

The stage couldn’t have been better set when Burnley was scheduled to play their first home game back in the top flight against Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. The Blues secured a comfortable 3-0 victory on the day, bursting the bubble and bringing the home team and fans back to reality.

In a league that is famous for its ruthlessness and has a reputation for being the best in the world, it takes more than just slick football to make it. It takes a combination of the right players and tactical ingenuity to come up tops.

Although Burnley’s ambition is not to win the Premier League title, even survival is a huge task. To push for a mid-table finish, the team needs to be above average. The Clarets were obviously not prepared for this level of competition and have not recovered since the 3-0 thrashing by City at the beginning of the campaign.

With an average ball possession of 47% and over 80% pass completion rate, it’s clear that Kompany has got the team playing well. But it’s in the key metrics that matter most that the team is lacking. Having scored 21 goals in as many league matches so far, the team has conceded 42.

That means it concedes an average of two goals per game while scoring just one. It’s a recipe for disaster. No team survives in the Premier League with such a record. It’s not surprising then that the team has been rooted to the relegation zone all season.

Currently sitting in 19th place, it’s difficult to see how the side will escape relegation this season. Hence, facing Manchester City this week is the worst thing Kompany could wish for. The Blues can only compound the Clarets’ troubles and turn up the heat on Kompany.

The former City captain can only hope for a respectable result as any heavy defeat can prove too costly.