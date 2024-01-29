Manchester City Beat Spurs: Reaction & Tweets

A really good game and win as Manchester City advance in the cup. The win ends the stretch of being unable to beat Spurs. On to the reaction from Pep.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Football is about scoring and not conceding,” said Pep.

“Our stats were really good today, but you see stats for past games when we could not win here.

“We are really pleased to win and score a goal against this team, go through, and defend the title. We played really well.

“I know the reality of how they train and behave. The players play really good except against Aston Villa who were much better than us, but the other ones we were there.

“It’s the performance, the way we play. The beginning was quite similar, like previous seasons. I am incredibly satisfied.

“We play 90 minutes to win the game. The last minutes matter. They defend high, the speed they have, how direct they are, it is an exceptional team.

“We had to minimise what they do with the ball.”

And when asked about the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, Guardiola said: “I will sleep better!

“Against his Liverpool team it is almost a nightmare. He will be missed. It was a shock like everyone.

“He’s ready,” the boss said. “I don’t know [when], sooner or later he is going to play from the beginning.

“For many reasons we want to protect him. Always we have the sense he is going to create something.

“It’s important that he can feel good and understand problems. He made an exceptional corner in the right spot - really good.”