FA Cup Fifth Round: Manchester City Face Trip to Luton

Manchester City’s reward for beating Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

It’s the seventh time the blues have faced The Hatters in the competition, the last time being in January 1969, when the City won 1-0 at Maine Road, which kick-started their successful road to Wembley.

The blues will be hoping to make the quarter-final for the sixth successive season. The last time the blues went out at the fifth round stage was a 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic in 2019.

City have beaten Huddersfield (5-0) and Spurs (1-0) to reach this stage, while their opponents needed two goes to beat Bolton in the third round, before beating Everton at Goodison Park at the weekend.

The tie will be played week commencing 26th February,