Manchester City Women Midfielder Suffers ACL Injury

Manchester City Women’s midfielder Jill Roord has become the latest female player to suffer an ACL injury. The Dutch midfielder, who has been a revelation in the City midfield, suffered the injury during City’s 2-1 Conti Cup win over United in midweek.

The blues were said to be monitoring the progress of their record signing, however, the ACL injury was confirmed on Saturday.

It’s a huge blow to the blues title bid after the midfielder formed part of an effective trio in the middle of the park, alongside Laura Coombs and Yui Hasegawa.

It comes just weeks after Chelsea star Sam Kerr was ruled out with a similar injury, while last season, Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Leah Williamson also suffered ACL injuries.

We all with Jill a speedy recovery and hope to see her in a blue shirt as soon as possible.