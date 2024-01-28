Manchester City Women Beat Spurs To Keep Pressure on Chelsea

Manchester City Women kept up their incredible form with a 2-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur. An own goal by Amy Turner and a fine goal from Bunny Shaw gave City the points to stay in second place in the WSL table.

After Chelsea beat Brighton 3-0 on Saturday, the pressure was on the blues as they arrived at Brisbane Road, knowing they needed the three points to keep up with the leaders.

Jill Roord was missing from the City line up, who was confirmed with an ACL injury, with Filippa Angeldahl replacing her. Roord’s injury was confirmed on Saturday afternoon and it is likely the record signing will miss the rest of the season.

While Roord’s absence will undoubtedly be missed, City showed no signs of allowing the injury to their influential midfielder to affect their game as they brought all three points back to Manchester.

City pressed early on without creating any real chances in the opening minutes, however, that changed in the 10th minute. Hemp’s cross towards top scorer Bunny Shaw never reached her, but Amy Turner turned the ball into her own goal. There was no pressure on the Spurs defender, who looked to try and shepherd the ball to her own keeper.

The blues continued to press and Laura Coombs saw her volley just minutes later cannon off a Spurs defender and away to safety.

But Spurs were still a threat to the City goal and Martha Thomas wasted a good opportunity for the home side, firing over the bar after good play in the middle of the park. And City had a reprieve ten minutes later. Thomas thought she’d levelled the scores and ran to the corner to celebrate, only to see the assistant’s flag raised for offside.

Spurs were still in the game but it was City who would have the next clear chance. Hemp’s cross from the left found Bunny, but her tame header was straight into the hands of a grateful home keeper.

Angeldahl flashed a shot wide 17 seconds into the second half, before Bunny Shaw doubled City’s lead in the 51st minute. Spurs lost the ball in midfield and Hemp drove through the middle and played in Shaw inside the area. The Jamaican’s first-time shot beat the keeper at the near post and the blues were two goals to the good.

Desperate defending ten minutes later prevented Shaw from making it 3-0. The striker brought Hemp’s ross down brilliantly, but the defender just managed to get a foot to the ball to prevent a goal.

Both teams cancelled each other out after that goal, however, Spurs had a couple of chances late on Jessica Naz fired over from a difficult angle and Beth England failed to test Khiara Keating when clear on goal.

City’s passing saw the home side chasing shadows as the blues saw the match out and remain in the hunt for a second WSL title.

Final Score: Tottenham Hotspur Women 0-2 Manchester City Women