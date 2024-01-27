Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Manchester-Spurs weekend double-header concludes on Sunday as Manchester City Women travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL. The blues will look to build on their impressive 5-1 win over Liverpool to keep the pressure firmly on leaders Chelsea. However, City could find themselves six points behind the West London side, who travel to Brighton on Saturday evening.

The home side will have nightmares about their recent encounter at the Joie Stadium, with Bunny Shaw scoring a first-half hat-trick as City ran out 7-0 winners in November.

Form

Since that thrashing in Manchester, Spurs were hammered 4-0 at home to United, then won the North London derby, beating Arsenal 1-0 at home. In their first WSL match of 2024, Spurs threw away a 1-0, then 3-1 lead before Jessica Naz scored the winner in a 4-3 victory. However, in the FA Cup, Spurs had to come from behind to beat Sheffield United 3-2.

City have been in scintillating form. Since losing at home to Brighton, the blues have won all their WSL matches, won their League Cup group and progressed in the FA Cup. They have scored an incredible 29 goals in that period and have become serious challengers to Chelsea’s WSL crown.

Team News

Spurs do have a few concerns ahead of the City match. Drew Spence, Luana Buhler and Wang Shuang are all expected to miss out due to injury. New signing Amanda Nilden may make her WSL debut after joining Spurs on loan from Juventus.

City are continuing to assess the fitness of influential midfielder Jill Roord ahead of the match. The Dutch star has been a revelation this season, but was forced off after ten minutes in the victory over Liverpool. Alanna Kennedy could make the subs bench after recovering from injury.

Prediction

Spurs struggled to contain West Ham last weekend and conceded some poor goals through dreadful defending. They won’t get away with that sort of play against the blues and I can see City running out comfortable winners.

Spurs 0-4 City