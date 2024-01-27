Castellanos Leaves Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women’s midfielder Deyna Castellanos has ended her stay with the blues, moving to American side Bay FC. The Venezuelan international has made just five WSL appearances this season and one in the League Cup, scoring against Leicester City.

Castellanos joined the blues from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, but saw her chances in the first-team limited by manager Gareth Taylor in her first season. In the 22/23 season, Deyna made 24 appearances for the blues, 13 starts and 11 as a substitute. Of the starts, she was withdrawn seven times. This season, she has made just eight appearances, scoring one goal.

The move to City came as Castellanos helped the Madrid side win the 2021 Supercopa de Espana Femenina and had high hopes of achieving similar when she moved to Manchester as part of Taylor’s rejuvenation of the side.

Unfortunately, it’s not really worked out and we wish Deyna the best of luck with her new side.