Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City: Gut Feelings

Finally, Manchester City return after the absolutely pointless ‘winter break’ that has kept us from our beloved blues. They face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, hoping for their first goal at the new stadium in North London. Well, we say new - they’ve been there for five years and we still haven’t scored.

It will happen one day, but will it be tonight?

As always, our team are here to give our gut feelings and predictions for the match and, despite never scoring at this ground, our guys are quite optimistic that we’ll break that duck in style on Friday. This isn’t going to bode well!

Saul

Tricky match. We all know the bugaboo that Spurs are, still a refreshed squad and injured opposition gives me faith this is the time. 2-1 City.

Spurs 1-2 City

Craig

This should be an all-action affair, a ready good watch. Could go either way but when all is said and done I don’t know if the spuds will have the stones to knock out the favourites. It could happen, but I think they’ll come up just short.

Tottenham 2-3 Man City

Thomas

Always a bit of a nervy affair when City travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pep is still looking to mark the box next to an away win against Spurs on his managerial bucket list. No Haaland this time, but perhaps a bit of a lift from the return of John Stones. A start from KDB would be welcome as well. I like City to advance, despite the match being at their number one nightmare ground. I’ll take Pep’s lads to squeak by the Spuds.

Spurs 1-2 City

Pete

I hate Spurs. That should read I hate Spurs away. Even if we lose 4-1, we’ve bloody scored! Seriously though, the stats show that Spurs usually go out in the fourth round, so hopefully, that’s a good omen for City. Spurs will probably score, but I just think City will do it this time.

Spurs 1-3 City

What Happened Last Time Out?

Dunno. I can’t remember because of this silly winter break. Oh yeah, Newcastle away and we won!!! But, not one of our team got the score bang on. Well, we never saw that coming.

Most of us were close with Craig almost spot on until Oscar bobbed a last-minute goal. Thomas and Pete went for 3-1 (so, so close) while Saul had 2-1. Dillon went a bit crazy and thought City wouldn’t concede. make of that what you will!

Saul’s still out in front, but will his inaugural title bid collapse like an Arsenal title race?

Anyway, here’s the updated table: