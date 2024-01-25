Manchester City v Tottenham: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is here!

This time City face a tricky opponent in Tottenham as the hunt for the cup is on.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Friday 26 January 2024, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 pm (EST)

Head Ref: Paul Tierney

Assistant Ref: Adrian Holmes and Scott Ledger.

VAR: Tim Robinson

TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

The cup has been good but City need a win vs Spurs as they are a constant thorn in our sides.

This atchup could come down to Romero vs the City forwards, probably Julian ALvarez, that will decide the match,

It should be a great match as both look to win and advance on to the next round.

Team News

For Man City, Ederson, Haaland, Stones and Akanji are questionable.

Spurs will have Veliz, Whiteman, Davies, Lo Celso and Maddison as questionable or out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur