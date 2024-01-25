Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City: FA Cup Stats and Facts

Manchester City will once again try and do the incredible and score a goal at Tottenham’s new stadium. The blues have made five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in 2019, and have lost all five without scoring a goal. It’s probably the worst run by any team at a new stadium and you’d be forgiven for thinking that the blues should have scored there by now.

In 2019, Sergio Aguero had a penalty saved as the blues lost 1-0 in their Champions League clash, then twice lost 2-0 in 2020, 1-0 on the opening day in August 2021 and by the same score last season. It’s got to the point where Pep Guardiola has named this as one of his targets this season!

In the FA Cup, the blues face Spurs for the 12th time and the first meeting in the famous competition since the 4th round of 2004. Blues fans will have fond memories of that match at White Hart Lane. 3-0 down at half-time and Joey Barton was predictably sent off, City stormed back to drag the match level at 3-3, before Jon Macken’s last-minute header sent City into the fifth round.

Their first-ever meeting in the FA Cup was the first ever time the teams. January 1909 saw the blues host the Londoners at Hyde Road, with the visitors running out 4-3 winners.

City won the next FA Cup tie, 2-1 at home in 1914 before the first cup tie in London took place in February 1922, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the blues. In January 1930, City thrashed Spurs 4-1 at Maine Road in the third round. However, that match came after a 2-2 draw in London four days earlier.

Five years later, Spurs beat the blues 1-0 before an 18 year FA Cup gap was ended in January 1954. However, that match at Maine Road saw the visitors progress with a 1-0 win. Two years later, again at Maine Road, City gained revenge, winning by the same scoreline.

In 1969, City beat the Londoners 1-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final at Maine Road. Francis Lee’s 54th-minute penalty settled the tie as the blues continued their march towards Wembley and a 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

The teams would meet again in 1981, this time in the FA Cup final. Tommy Hutchison put City in front in the 30th minute, but Tommy Hutchison equalised for Spurs 11 minutes from time to set up a replay.

Ricky Villa gave Spurs an 8th-minute lead, but Steve MacKenzie volleyed City level three minutes later. Kevin Reeves penalty five minutes into the second half put City 2-1 up before Garth Crooks levelled with 20 minutes remaining. Villa then did something or other and Spurs won 3-2.

The two didn’t meet again in the FA Cup until 1993. Mike Sheron opened the scoring, but Spurs went 4-1 up. Terry Phelan then ran the length of the pitch to pull a goal back but the blues went out.

Eleven years later, City gained revenge. Nicolas Anelka put City in front at the City of Manchester Stadium, only for Gary Doherty to level in the second half. Jon Macken had a chance to win it late on, but missed and a reply was required.

Ledley King (3), Robbie Keane (19) and Christian Ziege (43) put the home side in control before Joey Barton got himself sent off for being a part of the male anatomy. Sylvain Distin headed City back into the match, Paul Bosvelt gave them hope and Shaun Wright-Phillips levelled. Macken redeemed himself from the first match, heading home Michael Tarnat’s superb cross.