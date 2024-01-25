Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - The Opposition

Manchester City head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday as they take on Spurs in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The blues hammered Huddersfield 5-0 in round three, and face the side that recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Burnley in their 3rd Round encounter.

Spurs’ name seems to be synonymous with the FA Cup, but the eight-time winners have not won the trophy since defeating Nottingham Forest 2-1 in 1991 - the last time they appeared in the final.

Form

Spurs’ League form isn’t that bad and they sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, just three points behind City and five off the leaders. They have lost just two of their last nine matches in all competitions, with one at home to West Ham (1-2) and away to Brighton (4-2).

Prior to the 3-3 draw with City at the Etihad Stadium in November, Spurs lost three straight matches, ending an unbeaten run of six wins and a draw. Spurs have won seven of their ten matches at home, scoring 20 goals and conceding 13, the highest number of conceded goals in the top six of the league.

Much will be made of City’s inability to score at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with even manager Pep Guardiola quipping that the main aim for this season is scoring at the North London stadium.

Ones to Watch

With Harry Kane jumping ship to Bayern Munich, goalscoring responsibilities have fallen to Son Heung-min. The South Korean striker, who always seems to score against City, has 12 so far this season in all competitions. After a difficult start, Brazilian striker Richarlison has eight while Dejan Kulusevski has five. The Swedish midfielder has a shot accuracy rating of 75%, the highest in the team with a goal conversion rate of 25%. Sone edges the Swede out with 31%.

Former City defender Pedro Porro is the man responsible for assists. He has created 35 chances, seven of which have been taken and, with 1,129, he has the highest number of attempted passes in the side. Son and James Maddison both have five assists each, while Dejan Kulusevski has created the highest number of chances with 41. Only two of those have been converted.

The Boss

Ange Postecoglou is the latest man at the Spurs helm. After spending the majority of his managerial career in Australia, the Greek manager spent three years in Japan, before managing Celtic for two years. He became manager at Spurs in June 2023.

He has presided over 23 Spurs matches, winning 13 and losing five, giving him a win ratio of 57%.

Spurs in the FA Cup

Since their FA Cup win in 1991, Spurs have failed to reach the final in all subsequent years, coming close with eight semi-finals. They have been beaten quarter-finalists three times and suffered knock-outs at the fifth round stage five times. They have failed to get beyond the fourth round nine times, including a 4-3 defeat at White Hart Lane by City. Spurs have suffered the indignation of falling at the first hurdle on six occasions.

Spurs have reached the fifth round in the last four seasons, and the last time they exited at this stage was a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in 2019.