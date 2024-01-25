Pep Talk: “That’s the reality. How tough it is for us,”

Pep Guardiola and the boys are back after a good break and ready to go vs Spurs. A tough match and the manager had a lot to say.

Pep on Spurs

“That’s the reality. How tough it is for us,” “In the knockout stage to go through you have to score goals otherwise it’s impossible. This is an opportunity to break it. “The feeling is most of the times we were, exceptional is not the right word because we could not win but we played really good. The way we behaved and the way we played was good. “The reality is that no goals and defeats. They are much better than us.”

Pep on Berrada

“Well personally I wish him all the best and good luck,” the manager continued. “He changed the street not the city. He has been an important person for the organisation, the right hand for Ferran [Soriano]. “He decided for himself to leave and the club will move forward. The club will find the right way and the right person or persons to move forward and do what he has done. “Personally wish him all the best. “We try to keep the best people here but this kind of thing happens. “When I arrive here years ago and especially in this building like come not quite often just in the press conference, now I can come now and I don’t recognise one face. Honestly. “People change a lot and move, you know, jobs and people new is coming. “The club was so happy with Omar but he decide for himself to leave. All the best.”

Pep on Phillips

“The club tell me it’s still not done,” the manager told media in a pre-match press conference. “He travelled yesterday to make a medical test. It is not completely done. “Apparently, he’s going to be on loan for six months. Hopefully he can play the minutes he deserves that I couldn’t give to him. “It is what it is. I wish him well. I said many times, he’s an exceptional human being, and a football player otherwise wouldn’t be in the national team for England so hopefully he can prove it what he really is.”

Pep on Haaland return

“He’s on the verge of coming back,” Guardiola added. “Tomorrow, still he is not ready but he is close. “Some training sessions he has trained in the last two days. It’s not perfect so we wait a little bit more.”

A great match is in store. let’s hope City get the win.