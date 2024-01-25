Claudio Echeverri Signs for Manchester City

A fabulous signing as the future at Manchester City is Argentinian.

City have completed the signing of Argentinian midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate.

The 18-year-old has signed a contract until June 2028 but will remain at River before moving to the Etihad Stadium in January next year.

From the release:

In total he has made 23 appearances for Argentina’s under-17s, scoring 13 times and has also trained with the senior national team. Echeverri follows in the footsteps of 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez who moved to City from River in 2022 and becomes the latest in a long line of Argentinians to join the Club.

A really exciting signing and one we hope goes like compatriot, Julian Alvarez.