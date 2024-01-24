Manchester City Women Beat United To Qualify For Conti Cup

Manchester City Women recorded their second derby win with victory over United at the Joie Stadium. Second half goals from Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp were enough to see off the Reds, despite former blue Nikita Parris scoring in injury time.

With United two points clear of Gareth Taylor’s side, the blues needed a win to guarantee qualification from the group, and Taylor named the same side that beat Liverpool 5-1 at the weekend, with Khiara Keating once again keeping both Ellie Roebuck and Sandy MacIver out of the side.

Both sides made a real derby of the match, however, City would suffer a major blow when influential midfielder Jill Roord went off injured in the first ten minutes, replaced by Filippa Angeldahl.

After several half-chances, City could have taken the lead on the half-hour mark and top scorer Bunny Shaw will disappointed not to put City in front. United tried to play it out from the back and Shaw took advantage of some poor play, only to see Tullis-Joyce make a good save.

With the game, and top spot in the group still up for grabs, Kelly took matters into her own hands and fired the blues in front, just two minutes into the second half. The Lioness had hit the post just before half-time, but this time, she wouldn’t be denied. Kelly picked up the loose ball inside the area and managed to get the ball onto her right foot to fire home.

That seemed to wake United with Parris trying her luck from a difficult angle, but finding Keating in good form to keep out the shot. That was enough warning for the blues and they began to step it up. Hemp’s volley was heading for the back of the goal until the United keeper made a great save. However, the England star made it 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining.

Kerstin Casparij’s hopeful cross into the middle was parried by the keeper, but only as far as Hemp, who slotted home into an empty goal. Parris pulled a goal back in the sixth minute of injury time, and Keating was called upon to deny Melvine Malard an equaliser.

So it’s City that go into the hat for Friday’s draw, which will take place at around 1830, with fixtures being played on the 6th or 7th of February.

Final score: Manchester City Women 2-1 Manchester United