Kalvin Phillips Loaned to West Ham United

A long saga resolved.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League - St. James’ Park Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Kalvin Phillips is gone. The loan is to be completed soon and was confirmed today.

The deal will have a buy option. This concludes a bad signing by the club and gets relief on the squad and depth wise, to replace him with someone that will play.

For all his faults, Phillips is still a PL caliber player and can and will do a job for the Hammers. Even if the buy fee is friendly (reports of 12-16M) that will help offset his high cost.

A report claiming buy option is higher than thought originally:

Chalk this up to a wrong signing at the wrong time. It could have worked, but Pep Guardiola has made clear he had no spot at Campus Etihad anymore.

Best of luck to him.

