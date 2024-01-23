Kalvin Phillips Loaned to West Ham United

Kalvin Phillips is gone. The loan is to be completed soon and was confirmed today.

⚒️ Kalvin Phillips to West Ham, here we go! Loan deal agreed with Man City and also on player side. One more from Tim Steidten.



Understand it will also include an option to buy clause in June for #WHUFC.



Medical tests booked on Wednesday.

The deal will have a buy option. This concludes a bad signing by the club and gets relief on the squad and depth wise, to replace him with someone that will play.

For all his faults, Phillips is still a PL caliber player and can and will do a job for the Hammers. Even if the buy fee is friendly (reports of 12-16M) that will help offset his high cost.

A report claiming buy option is higher than thought originally:

West Ham has secured an option to buy Kalvin Phillips of around €40m in the summer.



Chalk this up to a wrong signing at the wrong time. It could have worked, but Pep Guardiola has made clear he had no spot at Campus Etihad anymore.

Best of luck to him.