Manchester City Earn Many Award Nominees

We have a long list of nominations as 10 players, men and women have been nominated for the Ballon D’Or, the sports greatest individual goal.

Ederson was also ninated for best goal keeper in the Yashin Award.

Great nomination for Ed as his inclusion is well deserved.

On the D’or nominees, the women are as follows: Yui Hasegawa, Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw and Jill Roord are the picks as a third place finish and a solid season has them here.

For the men, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland, Rodrigo and Bernardo Silva and old friend Ilkay Gundogan are among the nominees.

City really have a bevy of chances here as the top five could end up being four City players. We’ll see how the voters decide.