Quick Recap: Manchester City 1-2 Wolves

Manchester City 1, Julián Álvarez (58’)

Wolves 2, Rúben Dias (13’ OG)Hwang Hee-Chan (66’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

The PL champs have lost for the first time this season as they fall at the Molineux. An uninspired performance and a truly bad referee act did City in. From missed chances, lack of focus and more the result was not in our favor.

Let’s talk the rotation as City did start the regulars, but were not crisp enough in midfield to take advantage. It didn’t help then that they missed the chances they did have,

A match that saw only Julian Alvarez play well, who’s free kick kept City in the match, as the others were not very good.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really subpar match and this time fell on the day.

City had so many players who played just ok and this seems to be a needed loss as this could shake up the cobwebs and really fire up the team as we enter a new month.

Two others of note who did play okay and were at least lively were Jeremy Doku and Kyle Walker who showed up well in their minutes.

The story of the night is that City are finally put to lose in the PL. The new boy and ex Wolves player Nunes, came off at the half and was not really good at all.

