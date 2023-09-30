Wolves v Manchester City - Gut Feelings

Forget the League Cup defeat, what matters is getting three points at Wolves on Saturday. The blues are looking for a seventh straight win to maintain their 100% start to the season, while Wolves are looking for just their second win of the season.

On paper, it should be a Manchester City win, but matches aren’t played on paper, otherwise, we’d be getting predictions right every week. Nevertheless, here’s how our team see Saturday’s match going.

Saul

Interesting match here. Should see most of the regulars and that includes a rested Haaland. Relative easy one here, City win 3-0.

Wolves 0-3 City

Craig

Despite the midweek stumble, I expect a return to normal business this weekend. Wolves look nailed on for a relegation dogfight this season. When you can’t beat Luton and you’re going out the cup to second tier sides, you know you’re in trouble. I think Pep’s boys will probably give them a good shellacking here.

Wolves 1-4 Man City

Thomas

City have lost for the first time this season, crashing out of the Carabao Cup in the early stages. That will provide some fixture relief down the road, and the heavily rotated squad may have provided some much-needed rest for a side suffering from injury and suspension. Wolves have also exited the Carabao by way of an away loss to Ipswich Town. Wolves have just one win in the Premier League so far, and won’t want to see a rested and motivated squad coming into Molyneux. City will be eager to get back on the beam and I reckon they will. Goals from Doku and Foden lead the way as City win for the 7th time in 7 chances in the Prem.

Wolves 0-3 City

Pete

Wolves away is often unpredictable, especially with City at this stage of the season. Yes, they’ve won six in a row and every game this run goes on raises the one question: Will this be the team to end it?

I don’t think it will be. Wolves have let a lot of good players go and replaced them with a team that just haven’t gelled yet. They may be okay later in the season, but seven games isn’t enough experience to be taking on the treble champions. This could be a tonking.

Wolves 0-5 City

Last Time Out

Dillon got Wednesday’s result bang on and tops the table for the first time this season. Craig predicted City to lose on penalties, but predict 1-1 though so he can have a point! Pete is the only one of our team yet to make a perfect prediction. Come on 5-0!