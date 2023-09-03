Manchester City Cruise By Fulham, 5-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City cruise to a huge victory as the team claimed a 5-1 win over Fulham. Goals by Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and more was awesome.

We move on to the reaction where the vibes were very high.

Lillo Reaction

“This guy was born scoring goals and he will go through his whole life scoring goals,” our assistant coach reflected after the win.

“It would be no surprise if he manages to get the same figures as last year but it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t.

“Today he was great at providing for other players, he gave one assist and has this importance to other players, it’s not about just scoring goals.

“I’m more impressed by other figures as well, not just where he ends up in the scoring charts.

“I always looked at his intelligence as well as his scoring stats.”

“Today in the first half, none of the team played well. We didn’t find that freshness and our opponents made it difficult for us.

“It would’ve been difficult for any number 9 in that game particularly with the characteristics he has.

“I said at half-time, ‘this isn’t an easy game for us, but you can still help us by scoring’.

“He didn’t just score one, he scored three.”