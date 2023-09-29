Manchester City vs Wolves: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a stern test away from home vs Wolverhampton.

The Premier League is back and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Rd, Wolverhampton, England

Time and Date: Saturday 30 September 2023, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Head Referee Craig Pawson

Assistants Darren Cann and Marc Perry

Fourth Official James Bell

VAR Head Robert Jones

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City is back from the League Cup elimination and looking for a nice win.

This should make for a fun match and the loss should have a fire in City’s first teamer’s as a fresh Halland should bring fear to Wolves.

With that in mind, it will be a nice match to get all three points away from home.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri out while Bernardo Silva is doubtful.

Wolves have Jean Bellegrade out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Wolves