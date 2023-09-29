Pep Talk: “I have incredible respect for Wolves and when you see the quality they have...up front”

Manchester City face Wolves as Pep Guardiola held his presser and had much to say. From injuries, League Cup elimination and the opponent, Pep was ready to go here.

Let’s dive right in:

On Wolves

“Normally all the games we play are easy - if we don’t win the Premier League by 10 points in November it is a disaster! “I have incredible respect for Wolves and when you see the quality they have especially up front with [Pedro] Neto with [Matheus] Cunha, with Hwang Hee-Chan - Lamina is a top player. “The manager O’Neil had a good season at Bournemouth and I have feeling they will do it again too. “Against Brighton, the chances they missed and against Liverpool. The chances they have to score, the quality is there. Hopefully we can respond before the international break.”

On League Cup Elimination

“In the Carabao Cup, you make a statement by winning it four times in a row like no team has done before, but we went out. “In the first half they had a good rhythm but we could not do it in the second half. That is football. “You win games you lose games. We were disappointed the day after but now we focus on the next one.”

On injuries

“John is not ready. Kevin is not ready. Bernardo is not okay - I think the rest are fine though maybe someone else that I don’t have in my mind. “It’s a pity, but if you are not (available) you are not. I have to find a solution. I am not here to complain. “Just for the fact the number of minutes he has played and the consistency in many things - of course he is not easy to replace.”

On competition

“Who is going to play more is who is performing better. “Phil Foden can play left too. They compete with Foden as well. “The guys who compete better will have more chances to play. It has always been like that.”

A good one, the match should be fun and we await a City win even away.