Oscar Bobb: A Ray of Hope for Manchester City on a Disappointing Night at Newcastle

After surprisingly letting Cole Palmer leave to Chelsea this summer, Manchester City have brought another player through the door from the Academy into the first team. The 20-year-old has made a couple of cameo appearances in the league this season. But the game at Newcastle was his first start for City’s senior team.

Although one for the future with so much yet to learn before he can become a key player in the first team, he showed enough in the game to prove he has what it takes to make the step up. Palmer was expected to follow in Phil Foden’s footsteps after graduating from the Academy.

It came out as a surprise when City decided to cash in on the young midfielder. Yet the decision is understandable. Turning down £40 million for such a young player who is here to really stake a claim for a place in the senior team was a difficult one.

Ultimately, the decision could come back to bite City in future. But for now, it looks like a great deal. In that case replacing the player became the priority and Oscar Bobb could be the perfect candidate to fill the void.

Gifted with good close control, intelligence on the ball and an eye for a pass, the Norwegian youngster has the qualities necessary to fit into Pep Guardiola’s side. He has even been described by the club as an “incredibly technically-gifted midfielder” showing just how much he is held in high esteem at the club.

A vote of confidence by the manager on the player’s performance after the Newcastle game will go along way to also build his morale. It doesn’t get better than leaving the best manager in world football at the moment impressed with your performance, especially when you’re just warning your way into the team.

“Brilliant performance. It was perfect,” Guardiola said when asked about Bobb’s performance in the game.

For a manager known to demand so much from his players, it’s fair to say that Bobb has made a good first impression. The only question now is if the youngster can keep up the good performances and improve on his game to match the manager’s usually high expectations.

The 20-year-old comes into the team well prepared. From being named the best young talent at Manchester City of his age group by The Guardian, to distinguishing himself in the City U23 side, he is now ready to take full advantage of the opportunity to demonstrate his quality in the senior side.