Manchester City League Cup Elimination: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City are eliminate from the League Cup. The club have been done in with heavy rotation, injuries and just not enough in the final third.

As we move on, Pep Guardiola was not happy with the officiating and some of the questions after the match. Let’s get to it.

Pep Reaction

“First congratulations to Newcastle, for going through.

“A big compliment to the players, I told them in the locker room, for the way that we played compared to last season against Southampton, we were there.

“We were brilliant first half, and of course for the way we played.

“I don’t know how many fouls they did and how many we did but we had double yellow cards. It is what it is.

“I said to be there in the bad moments and we were there. At the end we could not win, with the crowd. Congratulations to Newcastle

“We have incredible positive things for many, many players for their good play.

“The competitions we won plus the European Super Cup, we have three more competitions to play in.

“For the rest of the teams, good luck for the Carabao Cup.”

“Absolutely Oscar was more than brilliant, in all parts offence and defence,” he said.

“He played as a number 10, as a striker, as a winger we know in the pockets in the middle he moves really well.

“His intensity is good, he works without the ball. His ability in the first half was in the action with Julian he was a little bit shy.

“He should have finished the action, but it’s normal at that age.

“Also Sergio was really good, all of them, Rico as well and the central defenders - everyone was really good.

“Kalvin played really well. It’s not easy when you have a lack of rhythm and tempo. He did it and he was really good.”

