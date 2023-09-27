League Cup Quick Recap: Manchester City 0-1 Newcastle United

Manchester City 0

Newcastle United 1, Alexander Isak 53’

Welcome to your quick recap.

The PL champs have been eliminated in the League Cup. A lackluster match and performance as City could not create nor finish. The absence of too many first teamers took its toll on the team and the Magpies took advantage.

Let’s talk the rotation as City played a B/C team and had Phillips and Gomez along with Lewis as key cogs here. Even a returning Mateo Kovacic and Julian Alvarez could not help in the end.

A match that saw Ortega play well as did Akanji, the rest left a lot to be desired. In cameo appearances, Nunes and Doku played well, but not near enough to really take it to Newcastle.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really subpar match and this time fell on the day.

City had so many players who played just ok and this seems to be a needed loss as the winter schedule was already daunting enough.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Matheus Nunes who showed up well in limited minutes.

The story of the night is that City are out of the Carabao Cup.

