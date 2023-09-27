Manchester City v Newcastle United: Gut Feelings

The matches are coming thick and fast and the blues now travel north to face Newcastle United. The blues have a decent record against the Toon, however, the last time these two met in the League Cup, Newcastle ran out 2-0 winners.

The blues have a 100% record so far and each match they play will make it harder to maintain. However, anything can happen in cup matches and the blues will be looking to add another League Cup to their impressive trophy haul.

But, what do our team think? How will tonight’s match progress? Here’s what our guys say.

Thomas

Pep’s lads get their first runout in this season’s Leagues Cup. A trip to St. James’ Park is always a bit of a worry, and with Rodri set to miss this one by suspension, it may be more worrisome still. The Magpies are fresh off an 8-0 defeat of Sheffield United but have just 9 points from a possible 18 in the Prem. I’ll back City to take care of their business against Newcastle as they start to hunt down an unheard-of quadruple.

Newcastle 1- 3 City

Craig

Newcastle are starting to click now - unbeaten in three, no goals conceded in those games, good point away in Milan, fresh off handing out an 8-0 mauling of Sheffield United. I also think they’d be wise to target this competition for silverware. Just as we did in the beginning with the FA Cup, a domestic cup is a great way to start your takeover. With all that in mind, I see Eddie Howe putting out a fairly strong side, but Pep rotating quite heavily. I’m not certain but I would not be surprised if this led to the hosts advancing to the next round.

Newcastle 1-1 City (Newcastle win on penalties)

Dillon

Well guess it’s time to get a taste of what life will be like without Rodri. Pep has made it seem like it’s going to be a heavily rotated side for this one so honestly I don’t expect much. I know Pep and City have sounded off on the importance of winning the league cup in the winter and it being a morale boost, but the real prize is the Prem and the Champions League, and the squad is small at the moment.

Think he goes with a heavy rotated side that won’t have a lot of chemistry together, and their chances will be few and far between. I think this is the first time I’m predicting a loss. Newcastle 1-0 Manchester City, and City Twitter will combust.

Newcastle 1-0 City

Pete

Oh this is a tough one. A few years ago, I’d have gone for a definite City win. This one, I’m not so sure. Newcastle hammered Sheffield United on their own patch at the weekend while the ten-man laboured to a 2-0 victory. That can only mean one thing - A City win!

I think it’ll be close, but I think the blues will edge it.

Newcastle 1-2 City

Last Time

Well, Dillon was a Forest goal away from a perfect score. Everyone else must do better. Wednesday’s match sees some varying results so the table will change for someone.

And, don’t forget, it’s with two points for a correct goal difference or number of goals in a match, so anything can happen after this match!