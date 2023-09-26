Manchester City v Newcastle United: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction

The League Cup is here!

Manchester City’s preferred competition resumes as they face Newcastle United.

Venue: St. James Park, Newcastle, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 27 September 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 pm (EST)

Head Referee Chris Kavanagh

Assistants Ian Hussin and Matthew Wilkes.

Fourth Official Sam Allison

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET (Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

A fun match here as two newer entrants to world football meet. The match should be a lot of fun as both clubs are off great win, City vs Forest and the Magpies 8-0 over Sheffield United.

In this match the looks are who will play in midfield for City as they suffer through injuries. For NUFC, it will be how much rotation they do as they face a bevy of competitions now.

Team News

Man City will have Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic doubtful and Rodri will be suspended,

NUFC have Krafth, Manquillo, Joelinton and Willock as questionable.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle United