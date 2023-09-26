Pep Talk: “...the ambition is the next game,”

Here we go the League Cup is back and Manchester City face Newcastle United. The club enters the match as the pick up in matches is high and we have Pep talking about injuries, congestion and much more.

On to the reaction-

“You understand with the time. It’s nice to have that ambition [of winning titles] but the ambition is the next game,”

“No it’s not mentally. This isn’t the problem because all the players want to fight for the title and as long as we can being in the competitions until the end is the best.

“The problem is a lack of rest. The problem is the season comes two or three weeks off, this is not a lot, it’s nothing.

“This is the problem. The players play to win the games and fight for the titles, this is the reason what we’re looking for and fighting for.

“The problem is a lack of rest, year upon year. In the future Champions League is longer and with more teams, it is what it is. I can complain but then forget it and go to the competition.”

“He will start,” the boss added on Kavlin Phillips

“Not just this week but for many times since he arrived, Rodri has been really important, his consistency, he knows everything, the game like what happened against Forest.

“The second half was a little bit more defensively, you have to do the process, and [Phillips] made three or four incredible options to help us breathe.

“We have to make the process in small spaces and tried to help him to make this step.

“Of course the game tomorrow is important for the next ones, we’ll see in every single game and I will decide what is best for the team.”

“Always when we won a few times in this competition, when you start the season, you maybe have 4, 5, 6 players who don’t play regularly and it’s perfect as it’s better than a training session,”

“And we have to avoid more injuries again otherwise we’ll be in trouble.”