Girona Making CFG Proud in La Liga

Despite being a newcomer to the big time, Girona are punching above their weight in the Spanish top-flight. The Catalan side has experienced some mixed fortunes in the last several years. Having gained promotion to La Liga for the first time in the club’s history back in 2017, the team shocked many with some amazing performances. One of such was a shock 2-1 victory against then reigning European Champions Real Madrid in La Liga.

The good performances yielded a respectable 10th-place finish in the 2017/2018 campaign. However, relegation soon followed the next season as the club was brought back down to earth. Having tasted life in the top flight though, and with the support of partners such as the City Football Group who acquired a stake in the club back in 2017, the team fought it’s way back to the top flight last season.

The side finished the campaign in 10th-place again.

Early results this term suggest things are about to get even better. A look at the Spanish La Liga table shows the team sitting joint-top with Barcelona on 16 points after the first six games. Although it’s still early in the day the results achieved already are worthy of commendation.

Away victories over current Europa League holders Sevilla and Granada while scoring nine goals in the last two games show just how much the team means business this season. Still one of only two sides to remain unbeaten in La Liga after six rounds of matches with five wins and a draw, the campaign is looking very promising.

The club's association with the City Football Group means that some players with Manchester City connections are featuring for the Catalan side. Right-back Yan Couto is continuing his development with the side. The 21-year-old has taken in two previous loan spells in the team is now a key player for manager Marcel.

Couto has featured in five of the six games played so far and has contributed a goal and an assist to the cause. The young Brazilian may end up finding a home there if he does not make it to City’s first team. Having made a move to the Etihad Stadium in 2020, he has spent the last three years out on loan.

Another player with City links Yangel Herrera has now secured a permanent move to the club. The 25-year-old has settled down to life at Estadi Montilivi. The Venezuelan is in good form. He leads the team’s scoring chats with three goals from the first six games and is looking really hungry for more.

Another former City man turning out for the Catalan side is Eric Garcia who is on loan at the club from Barcelona.

Which former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga featuring in goal and The veteran Christian Stuani starring upfront, the team has a balance of youth and experience necessary to go the long haul.

It will be interesting to see how the side progresses in La Liga this season. Having finished 10th on the league table twice already, it won’t be surprising for the team to go one better and secure a European spot this time around.

That would be an amazing story to tell. But for now the team will need to stay grounded and not get carried away by the great start as the season is still a long way to go. Be that as it may the team deserves commendation for a job well done so far.