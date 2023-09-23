Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat Nottingham Forest, 2-0

Manchester City 2, Phil Foden (7’) Erling Haaland (14’)

Nottingham Forest 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

The PL champs remain unbeaten as they hold court and win at home vs Forest. Great goals by Foden and Haaland helped the club advance with a win.

Let’s talk the red card as a bone headed move by Rodri caused a red that sees him miss three matches. A bad move that hopefully won’t impact the club too much.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early even if the goals were not. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match even with tired legs.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win, despite the odd chirpiness in the second half.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed win as they continue unbeaten in the PL.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Matheus Nunes who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are perfect in PL play.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).