Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Gut Feelings

After City’s midweek exploits against Red Star Belgrade, it’s back to league action as the blues host Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium. The visitors will be hoping to end City’s 100% start to the season, while the blues will be hoping for another three points to keep Liverpool and Spurs at bay.

And, each week, our team give their views on how they think the match will go and offer their predictions. Here’s how the guys think the match will pan out.

Saul

Forest is a difficult match and City should be riding high after the first UCL win. With that in mind, they take this serious and take the win, narrowly. 1-0 Man City.

City 1-0 Forest

Craig

Forest look to be quite stable and ready to consolidate themselves as a Premier League club. They have the talent, like all Premier League teams do, to make things interesting against City, but I don’t see it. Pep’s boys are looking flawless right now. Forest tend to concede on the road. They got pumped 6-0 at the Etihad last season. I see something similar transpiring this weekend.

City 4-0 Nottingham Forest

Dillon

I’ve seen the phrase banana skin thrown around to describe City’s past few opponents. However, this current City side has shown time and time again they have the ability to grind out results and no one in the squad will forget what Forest pulled off last season.

Yes the squad’s light. Yes there are injuries in multiple positions. But City have shown so much resilience since the start of their run dating back to February/March. They just seem unstoppable.

Manchester City 2-1 Forest

Thomas

City have yet to drop even a single point this season, and still it feels as though there are gears they have not yet found. Forest find themselves in the middle of the table. It will be a stiff test for Steve Cooper’s lads at the Etihad. Look for City to keep cruising in this one, and for Erling the Destroyer to get back on the score sheet.

City 4-1 Forest

Pete

Forest aren’t playing badly and are quite a good side, so much depends on the team available to City and whether they start to take their chances. The blues aren’t far off treble figures in shots but are struggling to convert. That said, three at West Ham and against Red Star was enough to see them home and I think they’ll have enough on Saturday.

I’m expecting a Forest goal. I don’t know why, but City seem to enjoy conceding goals in the first half of the season, but I expect the blues will take the points.

City 4-1 Forest

How Did We Do Last Time?

Saul and Craig were so close last time with their 3-0 predictions, but sadly, just one point for each. Thomas went for 4-0, while Dillon and Pete went for crazy 5-0 scorelines. It could and maybe should have been, but only one point each there.

To make our league more interesting, I’m adding to the scoring system. Any of our team who predict the correct goal difference or number of goals in a match gets two points for each. Let’s see how the table changes from Saturday!