Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a stern test home to Nottingham Forest

The Premier League is back and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 23 September 2023, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.

Fourth official: Dean Whitestone.

VAR: Michael Salisbury.

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City is back from the UCL as they won and now look to extend the unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

This should make for a fun match and the challenge Pep Guardiola will have as injuries have piled up.

With that in mind, Haaland should have ample opportunities for goal as the quality and service should be there.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva out while Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic are questionable.

Forest have just Danilo out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest