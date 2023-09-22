Pep Talk: “We play a lot. Less games, less injuries. A lot of games in a row over the years, no rest...

A fun match here as Manchester City play Nottingham Forest. Pep Guardiola had much to say about match congestion, injury, the match and much more.

Let’s dive right in:

Pep on Etihad

Etihad Stadium being ‘the hardest game in world football’: “We will see tomorrow. It’s a compliment thank you to Steve [Cooper] but they were able to do an incredible game at Stamford Bridge...” “They fought to the end at Arsenal away, [Manchester] United they went ahead. When we went to there last season, we could not win. The last year and half we feel good at home but tomorrow we will have to prove again...”

Pep on squad/congestion

“I said many times when young players are in the squad it is because we trust them, we rely on them. We need the injured players back because we can’t play everyone in every game...” “We play a lot. Less games, less injuries. A lot of games in a row over the years, no rest... We can’t sustain it. Jack [Grealish] got a knock on his knee in Sheffield; that’s football, it can happen. Muscular injuries mean you miss a lot...” “When we arrive seven years ago, we make the points [at the start of the season], but we finished third. It’s just the beginning. It’s important to get points, but it’s just the beginning...” “All the squads were so easy to handle. Success belongs to the players of the past because we learn off them, build off them. I’m not going to say this team is better. Every team, the club, players, staff, everyone has been really good...”

Pep on Julian Alvarez

“Always has good behaviour, playing or not playing, being a world champion or not. Always the same. The perfect dose of disappointment when he doesn’t play, but always ready for the opportunity...” “Right now with the injuries, he’s had minutes and he gives us a lot of good things. That’s why he’s playing, but he has to continue. Many games, some games he won’t play, hopefully players come back and fight for positions...”

Pep on Bernardo

“He [Bernardo Silva] has a little injury, it’s not anything much. His clinical development is good. But I don’t know, one week, 10 days... one week, two weeks, he will be out.”

Let’s have a good match as the PL is rolling!