Manchester City Take Care Of Red Star Belgrade, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets

The UCL is back and Manchester City’s campaign to defend the throne begin with a minor scare. A dominating win in the end started by going down for some minutes.

In the end a win to start the campaign is the rightful score and we move on to the reaction-

Pep on Alvarez

“Really good - all the actions are really good and so quick. The assist from Erling was really good. “He is so young. What a signing the club have done. “He has everything - fighting and goals and assists. Incredible, lovely guy. “Playing behind Erling he is an incredible threat. Really pleased for him, he deserves it.”

Pep on Bobb

“He is dynamic and has courage,” said Guardiola. “He lost two balls and has to improve to not do it but sometimes it happens. He is not shy and has an incredible work ethic. So aggressive without the ball. “This player can play four or five positions. His speed is really good. I like it when he says he would shoot and take responsibility in the final third to win games.”

Pep on Rodri

“Right now, yeah, he is the best,” the City boss said. “Hopefully he can be better and improve but he is an extraordinary holding midfielder. “We were lucky the club signed this player and when he arrived he was not this type of player. “Of course he play an amount of games and now he is one of the captains. He is a top class player. “The goal is top class but defensively, offensively he reads the play and spaces and knows exactly where men are free. “Close to the box he is so dangerous. He loves to arrive in the final third and dribble and shoot. He is playing really, really well.”

Pep on injuries

“We have five important players injured,” Guardiola said. “Sustaining that for a long time will be difficult but it is what it is. “We cannot have 35 players because that will be chaos for the clubs and go bankrupt. “Unfortunately it’s long time for Kevin, John didn’t play, maybe Kova is coming back, Jack has a week or 10 days. “It is what it is. I prefer to use everyone and with the players that we have, go for it.”

Notable Tweets

