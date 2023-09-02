Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat Fulham, 5-1

Manchester City 5, Álvarez 31’ , Aké 45+5’, Haaland 58’, 70’ (Pen), 90+5’

Fulham 1, Ream 33’

Manchester City ran all over Fulham as it led to a strong victory as the treble winners maintained their perfect start to the new Premier League season.

The always present star striker nailed a hatricka s City was not at their fullest and still made a really good perfromance. Clinical.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around great match even with tired legs.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed win as they are now 4/4.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden who showed up well. Oscar Bobb also mad his PL debut.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are undefeated in the PL.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

