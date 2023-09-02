Manchester City v Fulham - Gut Feelings

Well, the dreaded international break has come around quickly, and the blues must let most of their team go for these pointless matches. I do remember a time when footballers would play a match on Saturday, play for England in midweek, then turn out for their club the following Saturday. Admittedly, England won nothing btu since the international break came along, we’ve still won nothing!

Anyway, rant over, sorry, back to the Fulham match. The blues have held the upper hand over the Cottagers and are unbeaten in the last 12 at home. You can read the full stats on this fixture here.

Will they make it 13? Our team seem to think so. Here’s their gut feelings and predictions for today.

Saul

Fun match vs a good side. City should be all near fitness and so I see a clean win at home. 2-0.

City 2-0 Fulham

Thomas

In their last 12 visits to the Etihad, Fulham have no wins and two draws. City have beaten the Cottagers in each of the last 14 meetings across all competitions. That is to say, there is a clear trend between the two clubs. I fully expect that trend to continue. City have yet to drop a point and I don’t see that happening in this match. Phil Foden is restored to the starting line-up and Alvarez and Harland get a goal-a-piece. City win 2-0.

City 2-0 Fulham

Dillon

Fulham have clearly shown to be decent side so far this season. Their lone loss came to Brentford after an iffy red put them down to 10 men. Other than that it’s been solid performances against Everton, Arsenal and Spurs. I wouldn’t even classify this as a “banana-slip” game because Fulham have clearly shown their ability so far this season.

All that being said, City have no excuse to not walk away with three points and stay top of the table heading into the break. Little worried about Fulham just packing it in away from Craven Cottage, and Pep still being sidelined, but it’ll be a good test. Manchester City 2-0 Fulham.

City 2-0 Fulham

Pete

Fulham have been given a boost with Joao Palhina’s move to Bayern Munich collapsing on transfer deadline day. The Portuguese midfielder scored in the 2-2 draw at Arsenal last week and Fulham fans will be delighted he has stayed at the club. The Cottagers gave us a bit of a scare last season and, while they’re a decent side, I think City may have too much for them. Jeremy Doku may make his home debut and this might be a good match for him to show what he can do. I don’t think it will be a thrashing, but I’m predicting City will win comfortably.

City 3-0 Fulham

How Did We Do Last Time?

Last week, we all got the result right but, once again, we proved that, football seers, we are not! Saul came closest with a 2-0 prediction and none of our team expected United to score. Pete’s prediction of 5-0 fell hopelessly short and he won’t be doing that again.