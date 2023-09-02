Manchester City v Fulham: Head to Head

Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium as they attempt to go into the international break with a 100% Premier League record. Victory against the Cottagers will see the blues take maximum points from their first four games and leave them flying high at the top of the table.

Fulham will be looking for their second win of the season and, in doing so, will break the blues stranglehold over the visitors, as the stats will now show.

City’s Impressive Hold Over Fulham

The blues are unbeaten in 12 home matches against Fulham and have won the last nine. During that impressive run, the blues have scored 27 goals and conceded just two. Worryingly for blues fans, the two conceded have come in their last two matches.

In the Premier League era, City have lost just three of their 21 matches, including two successive losses in 2008 (2-3) and 2009 (1-3). Prior to the Premier League, the two met 17 times, with the blues winning 11 to Fulham’s 3. There have only been seven draws in total in Manchester, the last coming in February 2011.

Usually Goals in This Fixture

City have hit 27 goals in the last 12 matches, however, the blues have scored many more since their first meeting in 1908. The blues have scored 93 while conceding 39. During that time, City have kept 15 clean sheets to Fulham’s 2. The last time Fulham stopped City from scoring was March 2004, while the only other time was September 1983 - both were goalless draws.

City have hit at least four goals in this fixture on seven occasions, twice hitting five goals. Fulham have hit five past City just once - a 5-3 win in October 1938. In three out of Fulham’s six wins, they have hit three goals, twice winning 3-2.

September Blues For Fulham

The two have met six times in September, with City winning four, losing one and drawing one.

They have met once on 2nd September and the omens are good for the blues - they won 3-1 at Maine Road in 1959.

How will the blues fair on Saturday?