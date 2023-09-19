Quick Match Recap, UCL: Manchester City Beat Red Star Belgrade, 3-1

Manchester City 3, Julián Álvarez (47’, 60’) Rodri (73’)

Red Star Belgrade 1, Osman Bukari (45’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

The return of the Champions League for Manchester City was a tumultuous one as the first half saw so many missed opportunities go by. Add a goal by Belgrade and we had some trouble going in to the break.

The always present star and now captain Kyle Walker played exceptionally well and helped lead the come back.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early even if the goals were not. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match even with tired legs. Haaland was unlucky to not score tonight.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed win as they start on the right foot in Europe.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are 1/1 in UCL.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

