Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade - Gut Feelings

Champions Manchester City welcome Red Star Belgrade to the Etihad Stadium as the blues start the defence of their Champions League crown.

They face the Serbian side for the first time in their history and, while some consider this to be an easy opening tie, it is anything but.

Red Star were part of the former Yugoslavia when, in 1991, they upset French champions and favourites for the European Cup Marseille to take the trophy. A dull match ended goalless, with Red Star winning on penalties.

It’s a different side today, with Red Star now being part of Serbia, but they still cannot be taken lightly.

So, how do our team think the blues will perform tonight? Let’s take a look.

Saul

Great opening match. Should get some confidence as a match every 3/4 days behind. Give me a Haaland double and easy win.

City 3-0 Red Star Belgrade

Craig

While I expect the away leg to throw up significant challenges for Pep and his team, in the cauldron like atmosphere of Belgrade, on home soil, in a much more sanitised and much less emotionally charged setting, the lads should do a professional job and come away with a comfortable win to start their Champions League campaign.

Man City 3-0 Crvena Zvezda

Thomas

City are heavy favourites against FK Crvena Zvedza, AKA Red Star Belgrade. The Manc Blues welcome the Serbian champions to the Etihad to start their UCL defence. Red Star won the European Champion’s Cup themselves way back in 1991, but I reckon City will cruise past the visitors in this one. A goal each for Alvarez and Bernardo as City win 4-0.

City 4-0 Red Star

Pete

I remember that game between Red Star and Marseille. Well, when I say remember, I remember having a bet with a bloke about the eventual champions and the penalty shoot-out. I also remember it was probably the single-most worst game I’ve ever watched and I hope Tuesday’s match doesn’t go the same way.

I don’t know much about Red Star, but I do know that City have a few injuries to contend with and the Serbian side may pose some problems. However, I do expect City to come through this comfortably. I’m going for broke and predicting a big score - I need the points!

City 5-0 Red Star Belgrade

Craig Off The Mark in Style

Craig returned to our gut feelings at the weekend and whether his new baby sprinkled him with luck I don’t know, but he got City’s score bang on. If he gets tonight’s score spot on, I’m getting the lottery numbers off him!