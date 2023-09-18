Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the group stage has arrived.

Manchester City are facing a new test in Red Star Belgrade.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Tuesday 19 September 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Head Referee Marek Radina CZE

Assistant referees - Kamil Hajek CZE + Lukas Machac CZE

Fourth official Benjamin Speedie ENG

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview

A really crious one here as City have never faced a Serbian team and not Red Star, who are a one time UCL winner. A fun match between an unknown and City.

City will look to take advantage and start the new UCL campaign on the right foot.

That way the way to start up top in the group is easier with an opening match win.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish and John Stones are out.

For RSB, seem all ready to go.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Red Star Belgrade