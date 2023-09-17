Manchester City Cruise Over West Ham, 3-1 in London: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City wins a great match over West Ham in London. The team really showed resilience despite many missed opportunities.

A fun win as the goals eventually flowed and earned a great win. On to the reaction-

Guardiola Reaction

“We made so many chances in 90 minutes against a team that sits so deep – I’m so incredibly proud of my team,” he said. “It’s a great win for us with all the injury problems we have within our squad. “We spoke at half-time because we were really, really good in the first half and in the second at times we were lucky and we had to be patient and wait for our chances, but it was really good the way we played.” “From the first minute he was incredible, aggressive with determination and arrived many times on the byline. “I’m really pleased because we thought the quality was there, and he has started to prove it.”

Doku reaction

“I think we reacted very well. We had a lot of chances in the first-half without scoring but we kept on going. They scored a goal, I had bad touch, so I was disappointed. “We reacted well and kept on playing and after that we scored three goals and had a good game. “I enjoyed it [against Vladimir Coufal]. I had a lot of one on ones, the coach knows i’m good at that.”

Notable Tweets

Leaving London with 3️⃣ points pic.twitter.com/xM7NwRF5pu — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 16, 2023

5️⃣ wins from 5️⃣



Highlights of our win at West Ham pic.twitter.com/mKHGdidIcP — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 16, 2023

Special feeling to score my first goal for the club, all the glory to God

The 3 points are coming back to Manchester pic.twitter.com/SyQoUyXGIr — Jeremy Doku (@JeremyDoku) September 16, 2023