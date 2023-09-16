Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Beat West Ham, 3-1

Manchester City 3, Jérémy Doku (46’) Bernardo Silva (76’) Erling Haaland (86’)

West Ham 1, James Ward-Prowse (36’)

Welcome to your quick recap.

A proper Barclays match broke out in ondon as City dominated and beat West Ham, 3-1. From an insopired Jeremy Doku and a rock solid Ederson, City did more than enough to earn a huge win.

The always present star defender Ruben Dias also said present and was really good all match.

A match that had a similar feel to most City matches, yet resulted in some great play for the team as the intensity was there early. It was a bit disjointed at points, but chances were created and it led to an all around solid match even with tired legs. Haaland was unlucky to not score more than once.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a really great match and this time earned the win.

City had so many players who played well and this seems to be a much needed win as they are still undefeated with all win in the Premier League.

Two others of note who did play well and were lively were Kyle Walker and Phil Foden who showed up well.

The story of the night is that City get a win and are undefeated in the PL.

The new season is here and it will make for a fun one as there are many contenders.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).