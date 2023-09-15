Manchester City vs West Ham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a stern test away from home vs West Ham.

The Premier League is back and we continue the quest for the quad of PL’s.

Venue: London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England

Time and Date: Saturday 16 September 2023, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Head Referee: Andy Madley

VAR: Darren Bond

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City is back from the international break and will look to continue the great form in the league.

This should make for a fun match and the return of Pep Guardiola. Who will play and what will the difference be.

With that in mind, Haaland should have ample opportunities for goal as the quality and service should be there. Moyes vs Guardiola is here.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

City’s side have John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne out while Jack Grealish, Kovacic are questionable.

West Ham have no one out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 West Ham