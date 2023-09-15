Pep Talk: “First of all, we cannot be one of the best if your mentality isn’t wanting to be one of the best”

Pep Guardiola pressers are back! he came back roaring to go and hit on many topics from injuries, Foden role, PL return and much more!

Let’s get right in to it-

“First of all, we cannot be one of the best if your mentality isn’t wanting to be one of the best” Guardiola explained.

“This is so important when you have a target to climb, everything starts with that belief. The second one I have an unbelievable relationship with Gareth [Southgate].

“It looks like I disagree with him, but I completely agree with him. In the fact when you play outside it’s a different role but he knows I know Phil can play all positions in the front, in the middle, right left and the pockets.

“Gareth has responsibility without the ball you need to be really smart to read what happened in every moment. It’s important Phil can play in the five positions in the front without a problem and it’s a big advantage.

“I saw the friendly against Scotland, he started playing on the right and move. Players move. It’s not a big issue but when he plays high up the defensive responsibilities are less.

“He grew up with it and has the mentality to become one of the best. He has the mentality to improve and to listen. It’s a big advantage to us.”

“Kyle is an important figure for us” he said.

“Not just the Club, the players demanded he could not leave. At the end he decided to stay with his wife and family. It is really important for us.

“I spoke with mates and lots of people and they told me Kyle cannot leave. He has qualities you can’t find across the world.

“He can control the best wingers on the planet, who can do better than him?

“He’s getting better on the ball year by year and after he will compete with Haaland to score goals. He scored against Ukraine so be careful Erling.”

(On Nunes) “Can play in holding midfield, attacking midfield, full-back with his physicality. He has to improve the first contact, first touch. Try with the ball like Kevin [De Bruyne], Kevin is incomparable. His energy, the balls in last games as winger...”