West Ham United v Manchester City - The Opposition

Yes. Premier League football returns and this weekend sees a clash of two European Champions as Conference League winners West Ham welcome Champions League winners Manchester City.

The blues have a perfect record so far in the Premier League that the Hammers will be looking to end on Saturday afternoon. They are certainly capable. but whether or not they will on the day is a different story.

Here, we take a look at the Hammers, their form, players and who can pose a threat to the blues defence.

Form

West Ham have made a great start to the season. Currently sitting in 4th place, The Hammers have won three and drawn one of their opening four fixtures, scoring nine goals and conceding four.

After an opening day draw at Bournemouth, the Hammers beat Chelsea 3-1 in their first home game, then beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium by the same scoreline. A 2-1 win at new boys Luton pushed them into fourth place above Arsenal - the team to whom they sold Declan Rice!

They are yet to fall behind in a Premier League match this season and the match against the blues will be only their second home game this season.

New Signings

West Ham raided Ajax this summer following the departure of Rice to Arsenal. Midfield dup Mohammed Kudos and Edson Alvarez joined the Hammers, whilst also bringing James Ward-Prowse back to the Premier League from relegated Southampton. The other major signing for the Hammers was the arrival of Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart. In total, the new signings cost the Hammers around £115m, covered by the sale of Rice, Gianluca Scamacca and Nikola Vlasic.

Danger Men

As you’d expect, Jared Bowen is leading the Hammers charge. He’s got three so far this season, scoring on the opening day of the season, then grabbing goals at Brighton and Luton. Michail Antonio has scored two so far, with Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma also getting on the scoresheet once.

Bowen has had ten shots at goal, more than double that of Antonio, and has a shot accuracy rate of 60%, with a conversion rate of 30%. Paqueta has attempted seven shots while Ward-Prowse has had two. On both occasions, he has been on target - a 100% accuracy with 50% goal conversion rates.

Spare a thought though for Aguerd and Zouma. They have each had just one shot on target and scored. giving them a 100% accuracy and conversion rate.

Ward-Prowse has adapted to life at West Ham quickly and has provided three assists. Two against Chelsea before setting up the winner at Luton. His pass accuracy of 89% is the highest in the West Ham team and seventh overall in the Premier League.

Paqueta has attempted the most passes in the side with 172, completing 128 and has created the most chances so far with 6.

The Boss

David Moyes lead the Hammers to European glory last season and the team have stuck with him throughout the summer. As a result, he has West Ham playing attractive, attacking football that has taken them up the table.

Moyes is in his second stint as West Ham boss and has been in charge since December 2019, when he replaced former City boss Manuel Pellegrini. He lead them to a Europa League semi-final in 2022, and, in 2023, took them all the way in the Conference League, remaining unbeaten in the competition.

Moyes first spell with the Hammers saw a win ration of just 29% from 31 games. However, since his return, he has overseen 182 matches, winning 84 and losing 64, giving him a win ratio of 46%.

The Hammers Link

There have been numerous players that have donned the shirt of both clubs. Here’s a selection:

In 1989, City manager Howard Kendall made a very unpopular decision - he swapped Trevor Morley and Ian Bishop for West Ham’s Mark Ward. Although the winger was in instant hit with the fans, they were livid that Kendall had let two stars leave, particularly Bishop who had only joined the previous summer. Strangely enough, four of Ward’s first six matches were against Millwall - once in the league and three in the FA Cup 3rd round (Millwall won the 2nd replay).

Steve Lomas joined West ham from City in 1997 while Eyal Berkovic and Paolo Wanchope joined to help City return to the Premier League after establishing themselves at West Ham. Stuart Pearce and David James also donned the blue of City after starring for the Hammers and the late, great Marc-Vivien Foe joined City on loan in 2002.

Craig Bellamy and Carlos Tevez teamed up at City, as did Wayne Bridge, while the legend who is the f****** man Pablo Zabaleta left the blues to join the Hammers in 2017 after an amazing career in Manchester.

Last Time at the London Stadium

Erling Haaland marked his arrival in the Premier League with two goals on the opening day of the 22/23 season. His first came from the penalty spot in the 36th minute, finally giving the fans hope that someone can score a bloody penalty.

His second came in the 65th minute, latching onto a through ball by Kevin de Bruyne and slotting home.